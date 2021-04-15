iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley now has a $94.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $288.00. iRhythm Technologies traded as low as $77.43 and last traded at $79.72, with a volume of 7033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.36.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.43.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

