iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Cut by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,419 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.6% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $54,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $74.31. 6,644,534 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.24.

