iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 95.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,904 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 562,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 558,480 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,861,000 after purchasing an additional 244,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 68,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter.

IQLT opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.92. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $37.91.

