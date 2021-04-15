iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Position Boosted by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 53,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 329,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,487,000.

BATS EFG traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $104.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,650 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

