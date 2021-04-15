iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 111.2% from the March 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUR opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $828,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

