iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 9.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $46,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.09. 937,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,870,871. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.91 and its 200 day moving average is $204.33.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

