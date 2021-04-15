iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,887 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,691,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,393,223. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

