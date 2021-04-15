iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 482.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 221,218 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,513,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,156,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,286. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average is $91.40. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.