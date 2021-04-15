iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,812 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.77. 48,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,303,197. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

