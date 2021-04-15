J Duncan Smith Sells 69,366 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) insider J Duncan Smith sold 69,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,080,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

J Duncan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

On Thursday, April 8th, J Duncan Smith sold 215,036 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $6,457,531.08.

On Monday, April 5th, J Duncan Smith sold 66,289 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,988,670.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, J Duncan Smith sold 12,667 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $380,516.68.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.44. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth about $18,730,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 27,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.