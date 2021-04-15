Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

JBL traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.68. 898,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,432. Jabil has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jabil will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $319,824.00. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,098,899. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,663 shares of company stock valued at $6,905,074 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Jabil by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

