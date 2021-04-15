Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Short Interest Up 133.3% in March

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

JCYGY opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.64. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.15.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jardine Cycle & Carriage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It manufactures, assembles, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles; retails used cars under the Republic Auto brand; distributes BYD electric forklifts; manufactures and distributes automotive components, as well as provides automotive rental, fleet management, and after-sales services; and offers motor vehicles and motorcycles consumer financing, heavy equipment financing, banking, and general and life insurance services.

