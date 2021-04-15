JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCDXF shares. UBS Group downgraded JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS:JCDXF remained flat at $$25.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Analyst Recommendations for JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit