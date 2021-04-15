JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCDXF shares. UBS Group downgraded JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS:JCDXF remained flat at $$25.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

