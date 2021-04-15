JCIC Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up about 1.6% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in Valero Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 14,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 152,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Valero Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 3,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $72.28 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day moving average is $58.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,408.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

