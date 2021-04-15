JCIC Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,670 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.4% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $221.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.58 and a 200-day moving average of $208.04. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.15 and a 12-month high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.04.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

