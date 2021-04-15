JCIC Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,249 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,953 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

