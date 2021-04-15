JCIC Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,970 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLF. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $51.75 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.433 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Scotiabank upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

