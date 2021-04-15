JCIC Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 20.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 435 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $626.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $533.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.31. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $267.11 and a one year high of $628.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $388.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

