JCIC Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NYSE:PBA opened at $29.62 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1674 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 99.00%.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

