JCIC Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 84,993.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPY opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $18.27.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 17.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BPY shares. Evercore ISI cut Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

