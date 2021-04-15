JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth $1,666,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter worth about $8,565,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in JD.com by 38.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 97.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on JD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $78.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.58 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.07.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.