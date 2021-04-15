Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Symrise in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Symrise’s FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SYIEY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Symrise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Societe Generale cut shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of SYIEY stock opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 0.80. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.186 dividend. This is an increase from Symrise’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Symrise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit