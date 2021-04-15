Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Symrise in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Symrise’s FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Symrise alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SYIEY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Symrise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Societe Generale cut shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of SYIEY stock opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 0.80. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.186 dividend. This is an increase from Symrise’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Symrise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.