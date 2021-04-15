Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $7.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

