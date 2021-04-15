Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Tsingtao Brewery in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsingtao Brewery’s FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

TSGTY opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.84.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.