Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on URBN. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.95.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average is $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -464.25, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,321,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,032,000 after purchasing an additional 140,067 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,053,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 408,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 555,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 232,373 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

