JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKS. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,446,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 761,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after buying an additional 523,048 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,189,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,625,000 after buying an additional 436,489 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,701,000. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,579,000. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JKS traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.39. 39,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $90.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.05.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.