JLM Couture (OTCMKTS:JLMC) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of JLM Couture, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JLMC) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31.

JLM Couture Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JLMC)

JLM Couture, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bridal wear and related accessories. The company offers bridal and bridesmaid gowns. Its bridal gown collections include Alvina Valenta, Hayley Paige, Blush by Hayley Paige, Jim Hjelm, Lazaro, Tara Keely, Lovelle, Ti Adora, Allison Webb, and Hayley Paige Athleisure; and bridesmaid collection comprise Hayley Paige Occasions and Hayley Paige Athleisure.

