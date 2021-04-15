John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the March 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1,882.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 19,770 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HEQ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.35. 40,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,819. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

