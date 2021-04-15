Johnson Matthey’s (JMPLY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JMPLY. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of JMPLY opened at $87.87 on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.31.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

