Johnson Matthey’s (JMPLY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JMPLY. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of JMPLY opened at $87.87 on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.31.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit