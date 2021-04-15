JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) EVP Sells $1,968,792.30 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,897 shares in the company, valued at $15,678,057.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marianne Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 19th, Marianne Lake sold 9,481 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.75, for a total value of $1,315,488.75.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.18. 303,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,647. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth $190,000.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

