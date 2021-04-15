JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€68.47” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.47 ($80.55) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €52.37 ($61.62).

DPW opened at €48.11 ($56.60) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.73. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

