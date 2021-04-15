JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€68.47” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.47 ($80.55) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €52.37 ($61.62).

DPW opened at €48.11 ($56.60) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.73. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Read More: Straddles

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit