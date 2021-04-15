JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,460.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $2,000.00 target price (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,543.68.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,516.66 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $752.23 and a 12 month high of $1,579.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,443.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,382.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $1,244,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

