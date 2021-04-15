JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Price Target to GBX 490

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 490 ($6.40) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 368.89 ($4.82).

Shares of LON MGGT opened at GBX 483.60 ($6.32) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 466.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 403.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Meggitt has a 1-year low of GBX 226 ($2.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 524.75 ($6.86). The company has a market cap of £3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97.

In related news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.35), for a total value of £13,535.10 ($17,683.69).

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Analyst Recommendations for Meggitt (LON:MGGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit