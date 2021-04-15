JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Price Target to GBX 490

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 490 ($6.40) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 368.89 ($4.82).

Shares of LON MGGT opened at GBX 483.60 ($6.32) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 466.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 403.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Meggitt has a 1-year low of GBX 226 ($2.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 524.75 ($6.86). The company has a market cap of £3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97.

In related news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.35), for a total value of £13,535.10 ($17,683.69).

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

