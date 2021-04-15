JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Price Target to $29.00

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

NYSE:SC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.61. 9,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,575. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.43.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,737 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,026,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 293,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 126,682 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

