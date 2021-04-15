JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 5,896 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $12,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Primerica by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $156.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.05. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.75 and a 52-week high of $157.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

