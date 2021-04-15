JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 5,896 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $12,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Primerica by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $156.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.05. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.75 and a 52-week high of $157.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit