JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a £119.44 ($156.05) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JET. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £109.20 ($142.68).

LON:JET opened at GBX 7,904 ($103.27) on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) and a 12 month high of £100.50 ($131.30). The firm has a market cap of £11.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,945.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8,003.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

