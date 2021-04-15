JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 262,272 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,535,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 262,272 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $11,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,274,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 48,470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 98,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $28,646.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,419.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,831 shares of company stock worth $100,538 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

SNCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of SNCR opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $147.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

