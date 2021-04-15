Juggernaut Price Hits $2.93 on Exchanges (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $30.21 million and approximately $17.34 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.93 or 0.00004669 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00067965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00019540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.87 or 0.00738653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00089529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $3,870.18 or 0.06176081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00033539 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 coins. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

