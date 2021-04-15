Keep3rV1 Market Capitalization Tops $52.90 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $264.52 or 0.00415801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $52.90 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00068537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00019549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.26 or 0.00737630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00089050 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.43 or 0.06116926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00033670 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.