Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $5,268,312.26 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $5,268,312.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 22nd, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $5,157,541.26.
  • On Wednesday, March 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $4,918,313.66.
  • On Monday, February 22nd, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52.
  • On Friday, February 12th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,314.26.
  • On Wednesday, January 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $4,787,538.30.

NYSE K opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average is $61.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,822,000 after purchasing an additional 240,068 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,626 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,971,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kellogg by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,245,000 after acquiring an additional 162,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit