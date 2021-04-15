Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) dropped 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KELTF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

