Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at Scotiabank

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KEL. CIBC raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kelt Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.29.

Shares of KEL stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.60. 289,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,435. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$0.93 and a twelve month high of C$3.19. The firm has a market cap of C$490.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$41.96 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David John Wilson acquired 40,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,096,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$47,185,760.40.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

