Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) PT Raised to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $42.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,814. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Kennametal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

