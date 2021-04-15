Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $313,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sanofi by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1,498.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 161,326 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $50.24 on Thursday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.9061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

