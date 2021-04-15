KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celanese in a report released on Sunday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.01. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.74.

Shares of CE stock opened at $153.48 on Tuesday. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.74.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

