KeyCorp Increases Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $80.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.
Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $75.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.32.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Welltower by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
