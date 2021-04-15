KeyCorp Increases Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $80.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $75.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Welltower by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

