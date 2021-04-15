KeyCorp Weighs in on Livent Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Livent in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Livent’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66. Livent has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -192.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 168,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

