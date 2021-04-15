Kiadis Pharma (OTCMKTS:KIADF) Short Interest Update

Kiadis Pharma (OTCMKTS:KIADF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS KIADF remained flat at $$6.55 during trading hours on Thursday. Kiadis Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51.

About Kiadis Pharma

Kiadis Pharma N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell-based immunotherapy products in the field of blood building system. The company develops K-NK002 as an adjunctive immunotherapeutic, which is in Phase II clinical trials for blood cancer patients undergoing a haploidentical HSCT with the post-transplant cyclophosphamide (PTCy) protocol; and K-NK003, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia relapse/refractory (AML R/R).

