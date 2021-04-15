Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.76

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 69805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KGFHY shares. DNB Markets started coverage on Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76.

Kingfisher Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit