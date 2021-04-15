Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Position Increased by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kirby during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $101,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $73,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,974 shares of company stock worth $2,379,423 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEX traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,991. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.81.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

